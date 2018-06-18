Funeral Thursday For Kansas Deputies Killed

Two Kansas deputies killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday.

On Friday, June 15th, 2018, Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot while transferring an inmate from the courthouse back to jail after a hearing. Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the courthouse and shot them - possibly with one of their own guns. Officials, at this time, have declined to go into more specifics about how the shooting happened. The Bailiff said the deputies had "followed proper procedure."

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, who was shot several times and is hospitalized in stable condition.

35-year-old Patrick Rohrer died shortly after the shooting. He had been with the force for seven years and leaves behind two children.

44-year-old Theresa King died early on Saturday at a hospital. She had 13 years of service and left behind three children.

A candlelight vigil for the deputies was held on Sunday in front of City Hall.

A joint funeral service for the deputies is at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.