Missouri Governor Appoints Lieutenant Governor

Missouri appears to have a new lieutenant governor, however the appointment comes with some uncertainty.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday, he's appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the lieutenant governor although Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor.

The constitution provides no details about how a lieutenant governor should be replaced, but it does give governors the power to fill vacancies, "unless otherwise provided by law."

Missouri law, meanwhile, stipulates that the governor has the power to fill empty elected offices, but it lists a few exceptions, including the role of lieutenant governor. Another law says the governor and lieutenant governor should remain in office "until their successors are elected and qualified."

Historically, some governors have claimed the right to appoint a replacement. Lawmakers, though, have argued that the position must remain vacant until voters have a say because the two positions are elected separately.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Governor Eric Greitens resigned and Parson ascended to the top spot. Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

