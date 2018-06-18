Quantcast

Missouri Governor Appoints Lieutenant Governor

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
        Missouri appears to have a new lieutenant governor, however the appointment comes with some uncertainty.
    Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday, he's appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the lieutenant governor although Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor.
       The constitution provides no details about how a lieutenant governor should be replaced, but it does give governors the power to fill vacancies, "unless otherwise provided by law." 
    Missouri law, meanwhile, stipulates that the governor has the power to fill empty elected offices, but it lists a few exceptions, including the role of lieutenant governor. Another law says the governor and lieutenant governor should remain in office "until their successors are elected and qualified."
     Historically, some governors have claimed the right to appoint a replacement. Lawmakers, though, have argued that the position must remain vacant until voters have a say because the two positions are elected separately.
    The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Governor Eric Greitens resigned and Parson ascended to the top spot. Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.
  

  • Thousands of Dead Fish in Schell Lake

    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>
    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

