Oklahoma Governor Says Special Session Needed If Voters Approve Medical Marijuana

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin Monday expressed concerns about the state question to allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

If voters approve State Question 788 next week, Fallin expects to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to establish a legal framework for regulating the use of medical marijuana.

The governor Fallin says the state question is so loosely written that it "basically allows recreational marijuana in the state of Oklahoma."

The issue will appear on Oklahoma ballots on Tuesday, June 26th.

Under the proposal, people obtaining state-issued medical marijuana licenses would be permitted to possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person and eight ounces of marijuana in their resident.

The proposal would also require licenses for selling or growing marijuana and establish a tax on sales.