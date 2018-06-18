Fort Scott Police: Multiple Vehicles Stolen, 1 Person Arrested

The Fort Scott Police Department says one suspect has been arrested after five new vehicles were stolen from a dealership.

On June 17th, 2018, at about 4:30 in the morning, officers got information about a possible crime in progress at Briggs Automotive (1819 S. Main). When officers got there, they saw several new vehicles leaving the convenience store across the street. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicles as they headed north on U.S. Highway 69. All of the vehicles in question failed to stop and a high speed chase began.

Officers stopped pursuing the vehicles about a few miles north of Fort Scott and went back to Briggs Automotive and notified personnel. Workers confirmed five new vehicles were missing from the dealership.

Police notified law enforcement agencies in Bourbon, Linn, Miami and Johnson counties about the thefts. Authorities recovered two of the vehicles in Miami County and three in Johnson County.

Fort Scott Police say one person was taken into custody in Johnson County. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 620-223-1700.