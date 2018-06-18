Clanin, Whisler Sign Pro Baseball Deals

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University seniors Hunter Clanin and Josh Whisler each recently signed professional baseball contracts.
 
Clanin inked with the Wichita (Kan.) Wingnuts of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, while Whisler signed with the Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs.
 
Clanin started all 54 games for the Gorillas during his senior campaign. The Columbus, Ohio, native batted .347 with 51 runs scored, 14 doubles, five home runs and 45 RBIs. He garnered honorable mention All-MIAA honors as an outfielder for the Gorillas.
 
Whisler started all 54 games behind the plate for Pitt State in 2018. The Tulsa, Okla., native hit .280 with 35 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs and a team-leading 49 RBIs. He compiled a .987 fielding percentage, picked off six base runners, threw out 18 base runners and received honorable mention All-MIAA recognition.
 
Clanin and Whisler are the second and third Gorillas to land professional contracts this spring. Senior shortstop Colton Pogue was selected in the 29th round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

