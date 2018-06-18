Judge: Kansas cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S. passport or naturalization papers. The decision in a couple of consolidated cases makes permanent earlier temporary rulings.

The judge said the Kansas requirement violates the right to vote under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Kobach, a conservative Republican running for governor, had to prove at trial that Kansas had a problem with noncitizens voting.

An appeal is likely, but an appeals court had previously backed Robinson's preliminary injunction.

