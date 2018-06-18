Quantcast

SEK Humane Society Receives 38K Donation

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society is moving forward with renovations thanks in part to a private donation. The shelter received a check on Monday (6/18) for more than $38,390 from the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation. The donation is a result of a fundraising match for the humane society that'll go towards a new perimeter fence, electronic gate, cat room renovation, sidewalks, outdoor exercise pins, a play area and a mini dog park that will be named in honor of Ronald O. Thomas.

    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>
    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

