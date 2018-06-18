Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes.

"We have two or three lakes in this area. And over the dams, people will just take and dump tires. They'll dump old refrigerators. It just looks terrible," said Baker.

And Baker is not the only resident noticing. The wife of Bourbon County Commissioner Lynne Oharah had an experience with illegal garbage.

"My wife was actually going to work and there were three large trash bags full of trash in the middle of the road," said Oharah.

Commissioner Oharah says besides bags of trash, abandoned furniture and tires create eyesores, the county has to waste taxpayer dollars picking up.

"It's cheaper for us if people just bring it to the landfill, and we can negotiate with them and work with them to dispose of this material," said Oharah.

The commissioners have unanimously approved a plan to alleviate the county's junk problem. There will be a free dump day at the Bourbon Transfer & Recycle Center on July 20th and 21st. Businesses are not included but individuals can come dump their junk for free.

That's a plan William Baker supports, and hopes will improve things in Bourbon County. That's because right now, what should be relaxing fishing trips are making him mad.

"You just hate the town and community. People who come out there and just dump because it's a free spot out there, it seems like to them," said Baker.

