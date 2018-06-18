Quantcast

Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County - KOAM TV 7

Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

Updated:
Bourbon County, KS -

William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes.

"We have two or three lakes in this area. And over the dams, people will just take and dump tires. They'll dump old refrigerators. It just looks terrible," said Baker.

And Baker is not the only resident noticing. The wife of Bourbon County Commissioner Lynne Oharah had an experience with illegal garbage.

"My wife was actually going to work and there were three large trash bags full of trash in the middle of the road," said Oharah.

Commissioner Oharah says besides bags of trash, abandoned furniture and tires create eyesores, the county has to waste taxpayer dollars picking up. 

"It's cheaper for us if people just bring it to the landfill, and we can negotiate with them and work with them to dispose of this material," said Oharah.

The commissioners have unanimously approved a plan to alleviate the county's junk problem. There will be a free dump day at the Bourbon Transfer & Recycle Center on July 20th and 21st. Businesses are not included but individuals can come dump their junk for free.

That's a plan William Baker supports, and hopes will improve things in Bourbon County. That's because right now, what should be relaxing fishing trips are making him mad.

"You just hate the town and community. People who come out there and just dump because it's a free spot out there, it seems like to them," said Baker.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thousands of Dead Fish in Schell Lake

    Thousands of Dead Fish in Schell Lake

    Monday, June 18 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 00:23:48 GMT
    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>
    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>

  • Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

    Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:26:01 GMT

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    More >>

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    More >>

  • Judge: Kansas cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

    Judge: Kansas cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:07:25 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

    More >>

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.