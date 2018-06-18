Girard Kansas is the place for a unique summer camp this week.

A camp where kids are getting the chance to learn everything there is to know about rodeo.

Bull fighting.. bareback horse riding.. and calf roping. Those are just a few things campers are learning at the 4th annual "Cross Trails Cowboy Ministry" rodeo bible camp.

One of those campers.. is Karson Harris.

Karson Harris, Camper:"I enjoy it every year. I know a lot of kids enjoy coming out and just looking forward to this every summer, it's their favorite week of summer. It's a great deal."

Karson has been a part of the camp since the beginning.. and it all started with his dad Chuck.

Chuck Harris, Pastor - Cross Trails Cowboy Ministry:"We have a blast out here really, ya know like I said they get the opportunity to do their events, get on a horse every day for four days and they gain a whole lot by doing that."

While organizers want to make sure all of the kids have fun, they are also emphasizing the importance of safety.

David Fuhrman, Volunteer:"It's safety, then it's fun. You start em at the basics, it's like start em slow, we'll get them on the dummies, and we'll run about one two miles an hour while they're on the horse, so if something starts tight, we can stop real quick."

But organizers say the main goal is to impact the new riders in a way that will stick with them.

Chuck:"We want them to be better people at the end of the day, and that's really what our goal is. You know, we hope that they get better in the events, but our real goal is to make better people."

And Karson says a big part of that is all the support he.. and other riders get.. from their entire rodeo family.

Karson:"The thing I like about rodeo so much is the family aspect of it. And in rodeo you just cheer each other on even if you're competing against them and you always want them to do their best."

All the fun wraps up on Thursday with a competition style rodeo at the fairgrounds.

It starts at 6:00, and it open to the public.