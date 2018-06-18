A new animal shelter is coming to rural Southeast Kansas -- one that's been in the works for the past *12* years. Elizabeth Wehlage, Castaways Board Member:"We've always been just really big animal lovers." That love for animals is why Chris and Elizabeth Wehlage got involved in the castaways animal shelter three years ago.. A project that's been in the works in Neosho County Kansas for over 12 yearsMore >>
A new animal shelter is coming to rural Southeast Kansas -- one that's been in the works for the past *12* years. Elizabeth Wehlage, Castaways Board Member:"We've always been just really big animal lovers." That love for animals is why Chris and Elizabeth Wehlage got involved in the castaways animal shelter three years ago.. A project that's been in the works in Neosho County Kansas for over 12 yearsMore >>
Girard Kansas is the place for a unique summer camp this week. A camp where kids are getting the chance to learn everything there is to know about rodeo. Bull fighting.. bareback horse riding.. and calf roping. Those are just a few things campers are learning at the 4th annual "Cross Trails Cowboy Ministry" rodeo bible camp. One of those campers.. is Karson Harris.More >>
Girard Kansas is the place for a unique summer camp this week. A camp where kids are getting the chance to learn everything there is to know about rodeo. Bull fighting.. bareback horse riding.. and calf roping. Those are just a few things campers are learning at the 4th annual "Cross Trails Cowboy Ministry" rodeo bible camp. One of those campers.. is Karson Harris.More >>
Some dads in southeast Kansas got to celebrate their Father's Day morning doing something a little unique. A church service.. at the ballpark. It's not peanuts.. hotdogs.. and homeruns. The Community Christian Church of Fort Scott- brought prayer and song to the LaRoche Baseball Complex Diamond.. and focused on making Father's Day memorable for all its dads. One of them.. was Chad Cosens.More >>
Some dads in southeast Kansas got to celebrate their Father's Day morning doing something a little unique. A church service.. at the ballpark. It's not peanuts.. hotdogs.. and homeruns. The Community Christian Church of Fort Scott- brought prayer and song to the LaRoche Baseball Complex Diamond.. and focused on making Father's Day memorable for all its dads. One of them.. was Chad Cosens.More >>
Rising numbers in puppy and kitten births prompts a local animal shelter to raise funds. The SEK Humane Society held a rummage sale behind "The Doggie Bag" resale store in Pittsburg. People could buy books, movies, clothes and other things for as low as a quarter. The sale was held to raise funds for the shelter during kitten and puppy season.. when more of both are being brought into the shelter.More >>
Rising numbers in puppy and kitten births prompts a local animal shelter to raise funds. The SEK Humane Society held a rummage sale behind "The Doggie Bag" resale store in Pittsburg. People could buy books, movies, clothes and other things for as low as a quarter. The sale was held to raise funds for the shelter during kitten and puppy season.. when more of both are being brought into the shelter.More >>
A local farm celebrates seasonal success with a festival for the community. The Lavender Patch Farm in Fort Scott held it's first ever lavender festival. It featured live music, food and games, tours, and people could pick their own lavender to use to make wreaths for decoration, to keep bugs away, or keep around for its pleasant smell. The event served as a celebration for the farm.. one that's been eight years in the making.More >>
A local farm celebrates seasonal success with a festival for the community. The Lavender Patch Farm in Fort Scott held it's first ever lavender festival. It featured live music, food and games, tours, and people could pick their own lavender to use to make wreaths for decoration, to keep bugs away, or keep around for its pleasant smell. The event served as a celebration for the farm.. one that's been eight years in the making.More >>
The first class at the new "KCU" medical school in Joplin is winding down its first year. It involved a special celebration tonight. Advanced anatomy and physiology.. early development.. and functions of the brain. Those are just a few things students at "KCU-Joplin" have studied over the past year. The first class at the new medical school is wrapping up their first year of med school.. and that includes Joplin native Cali Clark.More >>
The first class at the new "KCU" medical school in Joplin is winding down its first year. It involved a special celebration tonight. Advanced anatomy and physiology.. early development.. and functions of the brain. Those are just a few things students at "KCU-Joplin" have studied over the past year. The first class at the new medical school is wrapping up their first year of med school.. and that includes Joplin native Cali Clark.More >>
A Local "blade smith" is competing in tonight's episode of the History channel show "Forged in Fire." The question is.. how will it impact him in the future? We sat down with a few former contestants to find out. Alen Kirby has been a bladesmith for a little over two years - that's why he was surprised - and a little nervous - to learn he would be on the History Channel show "Forged in Fire."More >>
A Local "blade smith" is competing in tonight's episode of the History channel show "Forged in Fire." The question is.. how will it impact him in the future? We sat down with a few former contestants to find out. Alen Kirby has been a bladesmith for a little over two years - that's why he was surprised - and a little nervous - to learn he would be on the History Channel show "Forged in Fire."More >>
The city pool in Lamar, Missouri is closed until further notice. The Lamar Aquatic Park was closed today - and could be for the rest of the season - because of severe damage to pipes for the leisure pool. We're told the pool has leaked for a few years - but has gotten much worse since the pool opened for the season.More >>
The city pool in Lamar, Missouri is closed until further notice. The Lamar Aquatic Park was closed today - and could be for the rest of the season - because of severe damage to pipes for the leisure pool. We're told the pool has leaked for a few years - but has gotten much worse since the pool opened for the season.More >>
If you were in Joplin this weekend, you might have noticed that Shifferdecker Pool was closed to the public. Not for renovations.. but to play host to over 400 competitive swimmers. Seth Jensen has been a competitive swimmer for 12 years.. and for him, it's a way of life.More >>
If you were in Joplin this weekend, you might have noticed that Shifferdecker Pool was closed to the public. Not for renovations.. but to play host to over 400 competitive swimmers. Seth Jensen has been a competitive swimmer for 12 years.. and for him, it's a way of life.More >>
The CDC says suicides across the nation grew more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016. One group is working to keep children that are bullied from becoming part of that statistic. Blanca Molinero has wanted to be a singer ever since she was little. Blanca Molinero, vocalist for The Less Fortunate:"I'd always tell my mom, hey mom I'm gonna be a rock star, I'm gonna be a rock star."More >>
The CDC says suicides across the nation grew more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016. One group is working to keep children that are bullied from becoming part of that statistic. Blanca Molinero has wanted to be a singer ever since she was little. Blanca Molinero, vocalist for The Less Fortunate:"I'd always tell my mom, hey mom I'm gonna be a rock star, I'm gonna be a rock star."More >>