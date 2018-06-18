Quantcast

Mohaska Trail Raising Concerns For Southwest Joplin Neighborhood

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

    Tonight at the Joplin city council meeting - an emergency ordinance for adjustments to the Mohaska Trail project.
    And it's that project, that's bringing some controversy.
The Mohaska Trail project is certainly the most recent trail development by the City of Joplin, but it actually was one of the inaugural trails from more than two decades ago.
Dan Johnson, Asst. Director of Public Works: "This trail actually goes way back into the 90's when the city of Joplin, actually the area cities that were part of the metropolitan planning organization called 'JATSO'."
The trail will ultimately connect Cunningham Park, Mercy Park, the KCU Medical School, Freeman Hospital, and Main Street.
But it's the portion that replaces what was Mohaska Avenue - that has residents in that neighborhood concerned.
Sandra Wells, Joplin Resident: "Our biggest concern is break-ins, what kind of people is this going to attract, are we going to end up with trash, vandalism, I mean all kinds of things can go into that walking trail."
Wells address the council voicing her concerns - as did some of her neighbors.
Their end message - was to the point.
Wells: "We live there, and I don't want it there."
Johnson says the concerns aren't without merit, but, the trail should actually deter crime.
Johnson: "If you have a trail and you have a lot of the public passing through, the people that want privacy because they're not doing things that they want to do in the public, those folks generally move on and find someplace else."
Wells, disagrees.
While a significant portion of the Mohaska Trail passes along public streets and parks where people are clearly visible, she's worried about the Mohaska Avenue portion, that passes through her backyard.
Wells: "When you go behind our houses there is no street there, they're going to be hidden, by the houses, by the trees, by everything, it's not going to be an open view, which I think is just going to appeal to that type of people even more."
Wells says she hopes the city will cancel the project altogether, or at least, re-route this portion into a location that's more visible to the public eye.
     Johnson says, at this time, the trail project is still moving forward, and they hope to have it completed by late spring or early summer of next year.

