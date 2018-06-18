Mohaska Trail Raising Concerns For Southwest Joplin Neighborhood

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Locally, the Southwest Missouri Democrats hosted a town hall for four of their candidates for the 7th Congressional District. We're just a little less than two months away from the August primaries - and that's what brought these candidates to tonight's town hall meeting. They spoke to a packed crowd on a number of issues - the first and foremost, being immigration reform in the country, and President Trump's Executive Order.More >>
Locally, the Southwest Missouri Democrats hosted a town hall for four of their candidates for the 7th Congressional District. We're just a little less than two months away from the August primaries - and that's what brought these candidates to tonight's town hall meeting. They spoke to a packed crowd on a number of issues - the first and foremost, being immigration reform in the country, and President Trump's Executive Order.More >>
Tonight at the Joplin city council meeting - an emergency ordinance for adjustments to the Mohaska Trail project. And it's that project, that's bringing some controversy. The Mohaska Trail project is certainly the most recent trail development by the City of Joplin, but it actually was one of the inaugural trails from more than two decades ago.More >>
Tonight at the Joplin city council meeting - an emergency ordinance for adjustments to the Mohaska Trail project. And it's that project, that's bringing some controversy. The Mohaska Trail project is certainly the most recent trail development by the City of Joplin, but it actually was one of the inaugural trails from more than two decades ago.More >>
An act of vandalism along the walking trails at Wildcat Park sparked some concerns about what exactly is "graffiti art" and when is it acceptable, among other things.More >>
An act of vandalism along the walking trails at Wildcat Park sparked some concerns about what exactly is "graffiti art" and when is it acceptable, among other things.More >>
Around 30 graduates earned their High School Equivalency Certificate tonight at Missouri Southern's Taylor Auditorium. The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the families to show their pride and support for the graduates - and for local education officials to send them off into a new world ahead of them.More >>
Around 30 graduates earned their High School Equivalency Certificate tonight at Missouri Southern's Taylor Auditorium. The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the families to show their pride and support for the graduates - and for local education officials to send them off into a new world ahead of them.More >>
The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin. The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin. Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.More >>
The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin. The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin. Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.More >>
Could there finally be a solution when it comes to the salary issues for Joplin police and firefighters? That depends on who you ask. We did some asking today. While no formal decisions were made at Monday's meeting - the council did point city staff in the direction they'd like to go. One of those directions - included switching the public safety pension plan over to the LAGERS system - which is a statewide program.More >>
Could there finally be a solution when it comes to the salary issues for Joplin police and firefighters? That depends on who you ask. We did some asking today. While no formal decisions were made at Monday's meeting - the council did point city staff in the direction they'd like to go. One of those directions - included switching the public safety pension plan over to the LAGERS system - which is a statewide program.More >>
Controversy first arose when the Boy Scouts of America made the announcement - that girls could participate too. But locally, that hasn't been the case- in fact, one local pack took part in a pilot program to introduce girls to the Cub Scouts. The decision to join girls and boys in the Scouts - wasn't such a big issue in the four-states.More >>
Controversy first arose when the Boy Scouts of America made the announcement - that girls could participate too. But locally, that hasn't been the case- in fact, one local pack took part in a pilot program to introduce girls to the Cub Scouts. The decision to join girls and boys in the Scouts - wasn't such a big issue in the four-states.More >>
We've seen plenty of sunshine in recent weeks. So are you properly taking care of yourself and-or your kids when you're outside? And if you get a sunburn...when is it something to ache about...and when does it warrant a trip to the doctor?More >>
We've seen plenty of sunshine in recent weeks. So are you properly taking care of yourself and-or your kids when you're outside? And if you get a sunburn...when is it something to ache about...and when does it warrant a trip to the doctor?More >>
Monday's city council meeting in Joplin had a smorgasbord of everything. Proposals, emotions, concern, new questions. But no answers. And while there's still disagreement over how to solve the salary issues plaguing the police and fire departments...officials agree. There's no easy answer.More >>
Monday's city council meeting in Joplin had a smorgasbord of everything. Proposals, emotions, concern, new questions. But no answers. And while there's still disagreement over how to solve the salary issues plaguing the police and fire departments...officials agree. There's no easy answer.More >>
New legislation heading to the desk of new Missouri Governor Mike Parson...could provide a boost to 911 centers state wide. It could also increase your cell phone bill. "The 911 system is our backbone." Sergeant Tim Williams with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office doesn't say that lightly.More >>
New legislation heading to the desk of new Missouri Governor Mike Parson...could provide a boost to 911 centers state wide. It could also increase your cell phone bill. "The 911 system is our backbone." Sergeant Tim Williams with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office doesn't say that lightly.More >>