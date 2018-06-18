Kansas Joins Lawsuit Challenging DACA

Add Kansas to the list of states joining in a legal challenge to an immigration program for people who arrived in the U.S. as children.

The program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, was established by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

About 7,000 people in Kansas have obtained work permits under DACA. It grants temporary legal status to some immigrants without proper documents who came to the U.S. as children.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday he joined the lawsuit at the request of Governor Jeff Colyer.

Colyer said in a statement the lawsuit seeks to roll back executive overreach of Obama's presidency.

Schmidt said he delayed joining the lawsuit while hoping Congress would pass a law resolving the issue of possibly providing a path to citizenship for some of the immigrants.

Texas filed the lawsuit in May and Kansas joined last week.