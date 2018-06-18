Kobach Says He'll Appeal Voter Registration Ruling

Quantcast

   Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says his office will appeal a federal judge's ruling concerning voting rights.
    U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled Monday that Kansas cannot require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, finding such laws violate the constitutional right to vote.
    The ruling is the latest setback for Kobach, who has championed such laws and led President Donald Trump's now-defunct voter fraud commission. 
    No other state has been as aggressive as Kansas in imposing proof-of-citizenship voter registration requirements. 
    The decision makes permanent an earlier injunction that had temporarily blocked the law.
    In a statement late Monday, Kobach says Robinson's ruling is an "extreme conclusion" that "is unlikely to survive on appeal."
      Kobach says: "Her conclusion is incorrect, and it is inconsistent with precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court.
      
 

