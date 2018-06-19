Both Missouri U.S. Senators Push Back On Immigration Policy

Both of Missouri's U.S senators are pushing back against the Trump administration policy forcing separation of some migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt said that separating families doesn't "meet the standard of who we are as a country."

In a statement Monday, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said she'll work to stop what she described as a misguided policy.

McCaskill likely will face off against Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley in her re-election bid. Hawley didn't directly say whether he supports the administration's policy. But he says nobody wants to see families separated and called on McCaskill and other lawmakers to secure the border.

