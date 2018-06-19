A Look at the Tropics - June 18th

The Tropics continue to be a little bit active as of June 18th. In the Atlantic Basin, there still is a weak disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. As long as this system still holds together, it'll continue to bring waves of disorganized rain and t-storms for the southern and southeastern Texas coast. With the environment still not suitable for meaningful tropical development, the chances of this becoming a tropical system remain very low at 10%. Over in the Pacific, Carlotta is almost done for. The Post-Tropical Depression only has sustained wind speeds of 25 mph. Even though the system will dissipate on Tuesday, the moisture will continue to cause some heavy rain in parts of Mexico. Some of that moisture will also try to work into the southern and southwestern U.S. over the next few days. Other than Carlotta, no other disturbances are showing up for the time being.