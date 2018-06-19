KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 6-19

My grandparents and them bowled since I was little, and I would go to the bowling alley with them all the time" Volunteers make it possible for athletes like Brittany Smith to compete in their favorite sports. "Without volunteers, we wouldn't be able to participate in events. We rely on volunteers for these events to happen. Without them, they wouldn't be able to compete" says Austin Koontz, a coach and case manager at New Hope Services. Their t...

More >>