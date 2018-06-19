Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 6-19

LT. GOVERNOR KEHOE

  • Missouri's new Lieutenant Governor introduced himself yesterday in a news conference.  Governor Mike Parson selected former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe as his successor.  Lieutenant Governor Kehoe is a businessman who has represented parts of Central Missouri in the State Senate since 20-11.

MERCY CONSTRUCTION SAFETY

  • Mercy hospital says it's toughening its safety requirements for construction system-wide in direct response to the 20-11 Joplin tornado.  In a radio interview, mercy officials say they have prioritized securing new hospitals with storm resistant materials and backup generators.

ILLINOIS MANHUNT

  • A manhunt is underway in Southern Illinois for two prisoners who broke out of a county jail. 24-year-old Zachery Shock and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton escaped through a hole created in a brick wall last week.  A third man, who also escaped, was recaptured within hours.

WISCONSIN SOE

  • A State of Emergency has been declared in parts of Wisconsin after a weekend of deadly storms.  Flash floods in the region washed out roads, downed power lines, and created mudslides.  At least 60 sinkholes were reported in Michigan.

  Cancer Survivors Receive Special Gifts

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:17:34 GMT

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

  Rape Charges, Court Documents Received

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:30:29 GMT

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

  Parsons Homicide Investigation

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 01:34:46 GMT

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

