Wildcat Cooking: Quinoa Vegetable Salad

Quinoa Vegetable Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing
INGREDIENTS:
DIRECTIONS:
-Quinoa (keen-wah): a type of whole grain with a particularly excellent nutrient profile.
Quinoa is the only grain to contain all 9 essential amino acids and is also a good source of
magnesium, zinc, iron and folate. Substituting quinoa for rice, pasta or your other favorite grain
can be an easy way to slightly change up the texture or look of a dish. It’s easy to make and even
comes in different colors!
-Versatility – can use any in-season vegetables or anything you have on hand! It can be
served as a side dish or it can shine as your entrée! You can also adjust the fresh herb you use for
more variety.
-Affordability - $0.30 per ½ cup serving (as a side) or $1.05 per 1.5 cup serving (as an entrée)
Upcoming opportunities:
Kids Can Cook
Walking Wednesdays
Call or find out more on the website – here’s a quick link!
K-State Extension Services Contact Information
Girard office 620-724-8233
Pittsburg office 620-232-1930
Altamont office 620-784-5337
Independence office 620-331-2690
Fredonia office 620-378-2167
