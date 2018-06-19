Wildcat Cooking: Quinoa Vegetable Salad

Quinoa Vegetable Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup quinoa, uncooked

2 cans (5 oz each) chicken, drained

20 cherry tomatoes

1 cucumber

1½ cups corn, frozen, thawed

¼ cup purple onion

¼ cup reduced fat feta cheese

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

Fresh basil

DIRECTIONS:

Cook quinoa as directed on the box. Allow quinoa to cool completely (~30 minutes). While the quinoa is cooking, mix the lemon juice, oil, and basil in a bowl and set aside. Chop the onion, tomatoes, and cucumber. Place them into a large bowl. Add chicken, corn, feta cheese, and quinoa to the bowl with the chopped veggies. Pour the dressing over the combined ingredients. Enjoy!

-Quinoa (keen-wah): a type of whole grain with a particularly excellent nutrient profile.

Quinoa is the only grain to contain all 9 essential amino acids and is also a good source of

magnesium, zinc, iron and folate. Substituting quinoa for rice, pasta or your other favorite grain

can be an easy way to slightly change up the texture or look of a dish. It’s easy to make and even

comes in different colors!

-Versatility – can use any in-season vegetables or anything you have on hand! It can be

served as a side dish or it can shine as your entrée! You can also adjust the fresh herb you use for

more variety.

-Affordability - $0.30 per ½ cup serving (as a side) or $1.05 per 1.5 cup serving (as an entrée)

