Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 6-18 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 6-18

Updated:

BOATING SAFETY

  • Summer boating season is underway and there's a call for caution.   One patrolman advises you keep your boat at least 150 feet away from others and to pay attention to your surroundings on the water.  All boaters must turn their lights on after sunset, and use appropriate signal lights when turning.  When you see somebody use their red light, you have to yield.

BREAK THE CYCLE

  • Bicycle riders hit the roads in Joplin on a mission to break the cycle of poverty.  More than one-hundred riders took part in the inaugural one day "Break the Cycle" ride which raises funds for the circles program.  It's all put on by "jomo adventures"
     

IMMIGRATION PROTESTS

  • Protesters marched in Texas over the weekend, demanding authorities stop separating migrant children from their parents.  Nearly 2000 children have been taken since the Trump administration announced its 'zero tolerance' policy six weeks ago.  President Trump will meet with house republicans later this week to discuss two immigration bills.

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

  • The Special Counsel is examining another meeting between a former Trump campaign advisor and Russia.  The Washington Post reported Roger Stone met with a Russian who was offering him allegedly damaging information on Hillary Clinton.  Stone says the offer was rejected.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cancer Survivors Receive Special Gifts

    Cancer Survivors Receive Special Gifts

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:17:34 GMT

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

    More >>

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

    More >>

  • Rape Charges, Court Documents Received

    Rape Charges, Court Documents Received

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:30:29 GMT

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

    More >>

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

    More >>

  • Parsons Homicide Investigation

    Parsons Homicide Investigation

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 01:34:46 GMT

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.