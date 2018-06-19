Quantcast

Tuesday T-Storm Risk Map Updates

Updated:

We now see portions of west/central Kansas in the "elevated" category for this afternoon and evening as storms develop in front of the cooler air moving in. Main threats are high winds and hail. Storms lessen in intensity as the move east toward the Four States tonight and into tomorrow morning.

