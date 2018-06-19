Petition Filed to Block Missouri Lt. Gov. Appointment

A World War II veteran is the lead plaintiff in a suit to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Senate Majority Floor Leader Kehoe as the state's lieutenant governor on Monday, June 18th, 2018. That same night, Darrell Cope and the Missouri Democratic Party filed the lawsuit asking the Cole County circuit court to declare Parson's action illegal.

Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state's second-ranking executive position. Historically, some governors have claimed the right to do so, but legislators have argued that the position must be filled by voters, since the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit want the court to give Missouri residents the opportunity to elect the state's next lieutenant governor.

Darrell Cope is a World War II veteran from Hartville. He says, "I fought Nazis in World War II to defend our freedoms, including our freedom to elect our leaders," adding "I don't need Republican politicians picking the state Veterans Advocate in back room deals. I want an opportunity to vote for my Lieutenant Governor, and as a World War II combat veteran I've earned that right."

"Veterans like Darrell have earned the right to choose their own leaders by voting," added Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber. "As a State Senator, Mike Parson voted to hold an election in this exact situation. It's disappointing that Parson is willing to abandon his beliefs to grab more power for his political buddies."

The lieutenant governor's office was vacated June 1st, when Parson ascended to the top spot after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.

Read the petition here.

