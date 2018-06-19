Quantcast

While the radar is quiet in the Four States, that's not the case - KOAM TV 7

While the radar is quiet in the Four States, that's not the case to the north

Updated:

While we're awaiting those cooler temperatures and rain to roll in Wednesday, it's already been a thunderstorm day just to the north. Multiple lightning strikes and torrential rains ushered these storms across north Kansas and into Missouri. Keep an eye on these is you're headed up to Kansas City today.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cancer Survivors Receive Special Gifts

    Cancer Survivors Receive Special Gifts

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-20 22:17:34 GMT

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

    More >>

    A total of 25 craft kits and 80 blankets were delivered to Freeman thanks to Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

    More >>

  • Rape Charges, Court Documents Received

    Rape Charges, Court Documents Received

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-06-20 18:30:29 GMT

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

    More >>

    KOAM and FOX14 receives the Statement of Probable Cause and Complaint on a rape case out of Marionville, Missouri (Lawrence County). On June 6th, 2018, an officer with the Aurora Marionville Police Department was given a case on child endangerment involving 34-year-old Amanda Morton of Mount Vernon and four juveniles. According to documents, the crime happened on May 13th, 2018. Authorities say they got video footage of Morton going into the Casey's General Store on S. Highw...

    More >>

  • Parsons Homicide Investigation

    Parsons Homicide Investigation

    Thursday, June 21 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 01:34:46 GMT

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>

    "I took my dog for a walk, and that's when I heard the gun shots," said Michael York. Michael York is a Parsons resident who doesn't live far from 26th and Kimball, where a homicide investigation is underway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.